With the PNRR, more than 70% of Italian Port Authorities have equipped themselves with Port Community Systems

The number of Authorities has risen to over 70%
Port System (Port Authority) that have equipped themselves with Port
Community System (PCS), a quota that was achieved thanks to
also to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the
presented by Italy to obtain from the European Union 191.5
billion euros for the period 2021-2026, of which 68.9 billion
grants and €122.6 billion in loans,
under the funds of the Next Generation Europe programme defined
EU economies to respond to the
impact of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.
This was underlined by the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, specifying that, with the achievement, within the framework of the
sixth instalment of the NRRP, of the target relating to investment M3C2 - 2.1,
financed with an endowment of 250 million euros, the ministry has
initiated and given impetus to a profound transformation of the sector
by focusing on the dematerialization of processes, always
more automated and interconnected. In this context, the
promoted the adoption of Port Community Systems, the
interoperable digital networks that network public operators and
to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the
freight transport and logistics.
"The implementation of the Port Community Systems, extended to the
majority of Italian Port System Authorities - has
highlighted the Ministry in a note - not only does it improve
operational efficiency of ports, but creates a multiplier effect
on the entire logistics chain, helping to make Italy a
central hub for trade in Europe and the
Mediterranean".