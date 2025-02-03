Last year, cargo traffic in Turkey's ports grew by +2.0%
Trade with Italy is stable. Cruise passengers up +22.5%
Ankara
February 3, 2025
Last year, Turkey's ports handled
531.7 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 531.7 million tonnes of goods,
growth of +2.0% over 2023. Export trade and
were up by +5.0% respectively
and +0.4% having risen to 142.3 million and 257.1 million
Tons. Transit traffic also rose with 69.1 million
of tonnes (+2.3%) and cabotage traffic with 63.3 million tonnes
of tons (+1.0%).
If the main flows of origin and destination of goods
were increasing, so it was not for the
volumes of liquid bulk and dry bulk that in 2024,
with totals of 162.2 million and 152.2 million respectively
tons, recorded decreases of -3.3% and -1.0% on the year
previous. On the other hand, both containerized goods with
143.4 million tonnes (+7.4%), volume achieved with a
container handling of 13,529,731 TEUs (+7.8%), both
rolling stock with 11.9 million tons (+5.5%).
Last year, traffic in Turkish ports to and from Italy was
amounted to 44.7 million tonnes (+0.2%), with a total of 44.7 million tonnes (+0.2%), with a
container traffic alone, which amounted to 618,407
TEU (+5.9%). In 2024, Italy was the main partner
Turkish ports by volume of traffic followed by the USA and
Spain.
In addition, in 2024, cruise traffic in the ports of the
Turkey was nearly 1.9 million passengers, with a
increase of +22.5% on 2023, of which 1.6 million passengers in
transit (+17.3%), 154 thousand passengers disembarking (+56.7%) and 160 thousand
passengers at boarding (+58.8%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, Turkish ports
handled a total of 133.9 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +3.6% over the same period of the year
previous. In the liquid bulk sector, the following were handled
41.0 million tonnes (-1.6%) and in dry bulk
38.5 million tons (+0.6%). Containerized traffic has
amounted to 35.0 million tonnes (+2.3%), with a
container handling of 3,389,370 TEUs (+6.4%), and the
rolling stock traffic at 3.2 million tonnes (+8.0%).
In the last quarter of last year, traffic to and from
Italy was 11.5 million tons of cargo
(+14.5%), with only one container traffic experiencing a
down by -16.4% to 143,638 TEUs.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher