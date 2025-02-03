CMA CGM includes four other Italian ports in the TMX 2 service

Next week the shipping company
French containerized CMA CGM to restructure its
weekly scheduled service TMX 2 removing stopovers in Algeria
and adding in Italy to the ports of Genoa and Salerno those to the
ports of Augusta, La Spezia, Livorno and Salerno.
Starting from next February 12 departing from Aliaga, the
rotation of the service, in which four
container ship of 1,780 TEUs, will call at the ports of
Aliaga, Gemlik, Izmit, Ambarli, Malta, Salerno, Naples, Livorno, La
Spezia, Genoa, Marseille, Malta, Augusta, Aliaga.