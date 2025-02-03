In the fourth quarter of 2024, ship transits in the Panama Canal returned to growth

After six quarters of decline determined by the effect of the
prolonged periods of drought on the water level in the
Panama Canal, traffic in the period October-December 2024
in the Central American Canal has returned to growth thanks to
to the increases of +30.3% and +37.6% in recorded transits
respectively in the past months of November and December compared to
to the same months of 2023 when the period of greatest
reduction of traffic.
In the last quarter of 2024, the channel was
crossed by a total of 3,337 ships, with an increase of
+20.3% on the same period of the previous year, of which 3,033
high-draft vessels (+19.7%) including 828 vessels
neo-Panamax (+12.5%). The increase in the
net tonnage PC/UMS of the total number of ships transited which is
amounted to 122.5 million tons (+12.9%). The units
ships transited in the fourth quarter of last year
they transported 61.0 million tons of goods (+17.5%). The
total value of transit charges paid by ships
recorded a sharp increase having amounted to 942.8 million
of dollars (+26.4%).
In the whole of 2024, the Panamanian canal was crossed
from 11,793 ships, with a decrease of -10.8% on the previous year,
of which 10,435 vessels of high draught (-11.9%) including 2,949 vessels
neo-Panamax (-13.2%). The overall net tonnage figure
PC/UMS of ships transited was 437.1 million
tonnes (-10.0%). The total number of ships transited carried
219.4 million tonnes of goods (-16.5%) and the
total of almost 3.4
billion dollars (+1.6%).