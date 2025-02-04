Despite the progress made, the EU maritime industry faces major environmental and sustainability challenges

The European shipping industry is making progress
progress towards greater sustainability but, in order to
Achieving the European Union's climate and environmental goals
aimed at reducing energy waste, pollution and
greenhouse gas emissions and to protect biodiversity, in the
In the coming years, it will have to intensify its efforts. This is highlighted by the
second edition of the Environmental Impact Report of the
published today by the European Maritime Transport Agency
Maritime Safety (EMSA) and the European Environment Agency
(EEA).
The report highlights how maritime transport plays a role in the
crucial role in supporting trade, economic growth,
connectivity and accessibility, contributing to the
energy security and the creation of jobs in the
but also stresses that the increase in demand for
maritime transport has additional environmental impacts at the
marine ecosystems and atmosphere. In particular, the document
explains that the entire sector, including fishing and
port emissions, accounts for 3-4% of total port emissions,
carbon dioxide emissions and that between 2018 and 2023 emissions
of methane gas from this industry have more than doubled
accounting for 26% of total methane emissions
of the sector in 2022. In addition, in addition to greenhouse gas emissions,
the problem of reducing air pollutants such as
sulfur and nitrogen oxides.
Maritime transport also continues to have an impact
on water pollution, through oil spills and
discharges of waste water from ships, as well as pollution
underwater acoustics. If, according to estimates, marine litter
products from fisheries and maritime transport halved
In the last decade, however, the report points out,
difficult to deal with the problem in a global way, and also the loss
containers at sea, including those containing plastic pellets,
continues to be a major source of maritime pollution.
The report shows that the use of energy sources and
alternative fuels by maritime transport is
increased, albeit from a reduced base, but at present
it will be necessary to significantly increase the production of
some possible alternative fuels to meet the
potential demand. Guidelines will also need to be developed
international harmonisation and train seafarers on the new
decarbonization technologies.
"There is a need - highlighted Maja Markovcic
Kostelac, Executive Director of EMSA, commenting on the content
of the report - of continuous action and greater innovation
to accelerate progress towards more efficient maritime transport
in Europe, in all its operations, in order to
achieving the ambitious goals of the European Green Deal
while preserving the competitiveness of the sector. The
joint report was designed to provide stakeholders with
policy-makers and citizens a factual assessment and
evidence-based evidence of the current and future challenges of the
decarbonisation pathway of the sector, as well as the
opportunities that digitalisation and advanced technologies
can offer to support the green transition of the sector
maritime".