Cisl FP Liguria, the downgrading of the Customs offices of Genoa, Spezia and Savona is absolutely unjustified

"The numbers are clear: two million containers
in the port of Genoa (Voltri and Sampierdarena basin) and
one million passengers between ferries and cruise ships always
per year. With the decision to downgrade the Customs of Liguria into
the stability of the
system". This was denounced by the CISL regional coordinator
Fp Customs Liguria, Sergio Aulicino, and the members of the secretariat
Cisl Fp Liguria, Franco Volpi and Domenico Mafera, expressing "a
Negative opinion on the closing minutes of the discussion on weighing
of the managerial positions of the Liguria offices. We
in fact - explained the Ligurian representatives of Cisl Funzione
Public Customs - that the homogenization process has not
taking into account all activities, and the volume thereof,
penalizing in particular the offices with a strong presence in the
port, and with passenger service (which is completely lacking in the
evaluation system)'.
The representatives of Cisl Fp Customs Liguria noted that
"More attention should have been paid to the offices of
border and offices that have become "interprovincial"». 'To
As far as port activity is concerned, they specified
offices of the Liguria Region "weigh" for a
very high percentage compared to the total national volume
(over 50%) and the proposal of the Customs Agency does not recognize
their function, towards users, is strategic
for the country's economy. This results in a downgrade for
the offices of La Spezia, Savona, and for the Territorial Directorate
Liguria, absolutely not justified and which risks
jeopardize the degree of strategic nature of the offices on the
territory, as well as determining possible reductions in the role of
those offices, the staffing, the assignment of
economic resources, which cannot be determined to date, but which we believe
must be avoided. As Cisl FP Liguria we are working to
find a solution that gives due recognition to our
customs".