Port of Ravenna, estimated growth of +12.9% in traffic in January

The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that, on the basis of the first data provided by the
available from the Port Community System, in January 2025 the Port of
Ravenna handled over 1.9 million tons of goods, with
an increase of +12.9% over the same month last year.
The product categories that show positive data - specified the body
port - should be the building materials that
they are expected to mark a growth of +98.9% (almost 180 thousand tons
in addition), metallurgical products (+38.7%) and
liquid agri-food (+9.1%). The esteem for the
containers, with over 14,300 TEUs handled last month (+29.4%),
and for goods in containers (+37.7%). They should have a result
negative, on the other hand, solid agri-food (-6.1%),
liquid chemicals (-13.9%), solid chemicals (-37.6%), fertilizers (+27.2%)
and petroleum products (+18.6%). A drop in goods is also expected
on trailer (-1.6%) while the number of
trailers and other vehicles (+2.2%).
In the cruise sector, in January 2025 passengers, all
in transit, in the port of Ravenna there should have been 96
compared to 86 cruise passengers in transit in January 2024.