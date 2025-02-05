Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings orders four more cruise ships from Fincantieri

The cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has
The letter of intent signed last year has been transformed into orders
April with the Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri for the
Construction of four large cruise ships, preliminary agreement
signed in conjunction with the issue of orders for the
construction of four new ships
(
of 9
April
2024). The additional four ships will be destined for the
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brand. Fincantieri specified that the
value of the new order is very substantial and is
in the range of very important contracts worth more than two
billion euros.
With a gross tonnage of about 226,000 tons, the four
New naval units will be the largest ever
made for NCL. The ships will be built at the plant
of Monfalcone with the first unit to be delivered in 2030 and the
others to follow in 2032, 2034 and 2036. With over 5,100 beds,
The ships will be able to accommodate over 8,300 people, including personnel.
Fincantieri has already built two ships for the NCL brand,
Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, while Norwegian
Aqua, the first unit in the "Prima Plus" class,
will be delivered in the coming months. To these are added
three other units in different stages of design and
construction.