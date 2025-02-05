Finsea completes the acquisition of ArcelorMittal's Italian unloading and logistics activities for finished products

The Italian Finsea has completed the purchase transaction
of the Italian business branch of the Luxembourg steel group
ArcelorMittal dedicated to the landing and logistics of products
Finished. Starting from the first of January, the newborn company
Finsea Steel operates as general agent for Italy of
all ships chartered by ArcelorMittal that land in the
main Italian ports: La Spezia, Marina di Carrara, Catania,
Ortona, Piombino, Ravenna, Salerno, Savona, Cagliari and Gaeta.
In addition to the organisation of port operations, the new
company will coordinate all land transport and
related international shipments, consolidating Finsea's role
in the integrated logistics sector. Finsea Steel will work
also in close contact with Aperam, a specialized company
in the production of stainless steel, for the distribution of
goods from the service centers of Podenzano (Piacenza) and Massalengo
(Lodi). With the creation of Finsea Steel, the Italian group has
added a further ten people to its staff and inaugurated
two new offices located in Milan and Piombino.
"The creation of Finsea Steel - explained
the CEO of Finsea, Aldo Blacks - represents a
A strategic step in the overall vision of the group. Thanks to
With this acquisition, we expand our professionalism
aimed at the steel industry, the break bulk market and the
not only looking at the sea, but above all by widening the
our logistics and land transport services".