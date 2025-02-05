Fatal accident in the ship repair area of the port of Genoa

This morning at the Ente Bacini in the
ship repairs of the port of Genoa there was a
Accident in which a metalworker lost his life
employee of a contractor. The tragic event caused the
immediate reaction of metalworkers in the sector who
went on strike until the end of the day.
The trade unions have expressed their
Condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased worker. The
workers' representatives, moreover, denounced the
repetition of fatal accidents: Igor Magni, Secretary General
of the Chamber of Labor of Genoa, and Maurizio Calà,
secretary general of CGIL Liguria, highlighted that in
Liguria fatal accidents at work are on the rise, with 26
occurred during 2024 compared to 22 in the previous year. "It is
evident - they added - that on health and safety at work there is no
Enough is being done: institutions and companies must ask themselves about
This failure of the system that claims victims every day
innocent". "Enough words in tables with solutions
ineffective - said the secretary of Cisl Liguria, Luca
Maestripieri, and the head of AST Cisl Genoa, Marco Granara - lo
We have said recently and we reiterate it: money must be allocated
to be invested in personnel, in prevention, in representatives
to the safety of workers at all levels, it is necessary to
A shock therapy. Enough words, enough condolences: we need actions
concrete".