Euroports and Gek Terna will operate the Greek commercial port of Kavala

The terminal group Euroports and the Greek group Gek Terna,
mainly active in the infrastructure, energy and energy sectors
and concessions, will manage the commercial port "Philippos
B" in Kavala, in north-eastern Greece. In recent days, the
two partners, through the "Sarisa Sub-Concession of Kavala"
Port Philippos B S.A. also owned by Black Summit Financial
Group and EFA Group have signed a sub-concession agreement
lasting 40 years with the Port Authority of Kavala which
it is expected to generate revenue for the payment of the fee equal to
total to approximately 39.9 million euros, with half of the
An amount that the Port Authority plans to allocate to modernization
of the passenger port "Apostolos Pavlos" of Kavala.
The agreement also provides that the concessionaire implements a
investments worth 36 million euros.
Thanks to the signing of the agreement, the network of port terminals
of Euroports, which in Italy includes the Venice Bulk Terminal
of Porto Marghera, now extends to Greece. "Together with the
partner Gek Terna - said the CEO and
Vice-President of Euroports, Frederic Platini - we are committed to
transform Kavala into an international port that satisfies the most
high European standards. This partnership reflects our
Long-term vision of driving regional growth
while strengthening our global network of terminals."
The port area covered by the sub-concession, which is currently
operated by the Port Authority, extends for almost 180 thousand
square meters and can handle many types of goods, including
minerals, in particular marble, fertilizers, agricultural bulk and
various goods. The terminal, which has a deep seabed
of -12.5 meters, has two platforms of 610 and 315 linear meters and
of a ramp for rolling stock.