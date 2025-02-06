Last year, cargo traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -5.5%0

Last year, despite the increase in volumes that occurred
In the last quarter, the traffic of goods in the ports of the
Tunisia recorded a decrease of -5.5% on 2023 having amounted to
27.75 million tonnes, of which 17.70 million tonnes were
landing (-2.1%) and 10.05 million tons at embarkation (-11.0%).
In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, the total was 8.07
million tonnes (+0.9%), of which 4.17 million tonnes of
containerized goods (+7.1%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 492 thousand TEUs (+10.3%), 1.91 million tons
of rolling stock (-3.6%) and 2.00 million tonnes of other goods
(-6,3%). In the dry bulk sector, cereals, with 4.76
million tonnes, marked a slight increase of +0.4%,
while the other cargoes, with 5.54 million tons, are
decreased by -9.0%). Liquid bulk cargo is declining both relatively
hydrocarbons, with 8.63 million tonnes (-9.5%), and
other cargoes totaled 747 thousand tons (-25.6%).
In 2024, the largest volume of freight traffic is
handled by the port of Rades with 6.91 million tons
(+4.3%) followed by the ports of Skhira with 4.91 million tons
(-20.8%), Bizerte with 4.83 million tons (+14.3%), Sfax with
4.76 million tonnes (-14.3%), Gabes with 3.10 million tonnes
tonnes (-4.5%), Sousse with 1.58 million tonnes (+0.9%),
Zarzis with 1.02 million tons (-10.4%) and La Goulette with
938 thousand tons (-14.5%).
Last year, passenger traffic on scheduled services
in Tunisian ports was 795 thousand people (+0.9%) and
that of cruise passengers of 223 thousand people (+24.2%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, port calls
handled a total of 7.19 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +6.5% over the same period of the year
previous, of which 4.61 million tonnes of cargo at landing
(+6.9%) and 2.58 million tons at embarkation (+5.8%). The total
of miscellaneous goods was 2.08 million tons
(+18.1%), including 1.10 million tonnes of cargo
containerized (+23.7%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 135 thousand TEUs (+21.4%), 468 thousand tons of
rolling stock (-1.4%) and 508 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (+29.0%).
Dry bulk cargo also grew with 1.42 million tons
of cereals (+6.9%) and 1.54 million tonnes of other cargoes
(+3,4%). In the liquid bulk segment, hydrocarbons are
fell by -2.6% to 1.94 million tonnes, while the other
cargoes increased by +17.9% to 211 thousand tons.
In the period October-December last year, passengers in the
liner maritime services was 133 thousand units
(+12.1%) and that of cruise passengers of 69 thousand (+135.8%).