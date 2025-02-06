DP World's container terminals set new annual and quarterly traffic records

As in the previous three years, also in 2024 the volume of
container traffic handled by port terminals that make
DP World group network in Dubai marked a new
historical record having been equal to 88.3 million TEUs, with a
increase of +8.3% over 2023. New historical peaks in traffic are
recorded both by terminals in the Americas and in
Australia, which handled 13.0 million TEUs (+14.7%), both
from the terminals in Asia, the Pacific and the Indian subcontinent alone,
where the total was 43.4 million TEUs (+10.4%). In
traffic in the terminals in the
Europe, Africa and the Middle East stood at 31.9 million TEUs
(+3.4%), a volume that is only lower than the record of 33.1
million TEUs scored in 2021.
A new historical record was also set by the
traffic achieved in the fourth quarter of 2024 alone with almost
23.0 million TEUs handled and an increase of +11.7% on the same
period of the previous year. The new quarterly record is
achieved thanks to the new historical peaks marked in the three
global macro-regions in which the terminals of the
group, with those in the Americas and Australia having
handled more than 3.4 million TEUs (+20.4%), those in
Asia, the Pacific and the Indian subcontinent totaled 11.1
million TEUs (+11.9%) and terminals in Europe, Africa and the Middle East
East which recorded a traffic of 8.4 million TEUs
(+8,1%).