Konecranes reports record annual and quarterly revenues

The Finnish company Konecranes, which produces vehicles and equipment of
lifting, closed 2024 with record revenues of 4.23
billion, with a growth of +6.6% on the annual year
previous. Also the values of the gross operating margin, the profit
operating and net profit reached new all-time highs
having amounted to €631.9 million (+22.2%), €511.4 million respectively
million (+27.0%) and 368.4 million euro (+33.7%). A turnover and a
operating profit has never been so high, even
in the segment of vehicles for port use alone, having
respectively to 1.52 billion (+11.0%) and 133.5 million euros
(+40,4%).
The value of new orders acquired during 2024
instead marked a decrease of -3.9% having been almost
four billion euros, of which 1.35 billion relating to the
port vehicles (-8.0%).
Even in the fourth quarter of last year alone, the revenues of the
group achieved a new quarterly all-time high being
states amounting to 1.21 billion euros, with an increase of +5.5% on the
same period as 2023. Ebitda is
amounted to €173.4 million (+26.5%), operating profit to €146.4 million
million (+20.4%) and net profit of €108.3 million (+12.3%).
Even the revenues totaled in the port vehicles segment
reached a new record with 473.4 million euros (+6.3%) and
The sector also reported a record quarterly operating profit
with 43.4 million euros (+27.3%).
The value of new orders acquired by the group in the period
October-December 2024 was €1.17 billion
(+25.9%), lower only than the record of 1.29 billion of the first
quarter of 2023. As at 31 December, the value of the portfolio
Konecranes' order books amounted to 2.89 billion (-5.0%). In the fourth
quarter of last year, new orders for port vessels
totalled 460.5 million (+51.5%) and at the end of 2024 the value
of the orderbook of this segment was 1.56 billion euros
(-8,6%).
Konecranes Chief Executive Officer, Anders Svensson, said
highlighted that the outlook for 2025 is good, with a
demand that is expected to be high even if the timing
customer decision-making continues to be more protracted
in relation to the most important industrial projects. Positive
also the forecasts for the port equipment sector in
consideration of the good long-term prospects of traffic
containerized.