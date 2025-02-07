Last year, container traffic at HPH Trust's terminals grew by +4.8%
Revenues up +8.8%
Singapore
February 7, 2025
In 2024, container traffic in the port terminals of the
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) have made a recovery
by +4.8% having been equal to 22.3 million TEUs compared to 21.3 million
million in the previous year. The volume of traffic handled alone
in 2024 in the Port of Hong Kong amounted to 7.1 million
TEU (-6.4%) and that made in the ports of Shenzhen and Huizhou in
15.2 million TEUs (+11.0%).
Last year, HPH Trust's revenues amounted to 11.6
billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.5 billion), with
an increase of +8.8% over 2023. Operating profit was
of HK$4.4 billion (+31.9%) and profit after
taxes of €2.2 billion (+46.7%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher