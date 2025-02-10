The Malaysian port of Tanjung Langsat is proposed as a center for bunkering and exporting biofuels

The Malaysian port of Tanjung Langsat is proposed as a hub
port, serving the region and international markets, for
logistics and bunkering of alternative fuels
expects significant growth in the context of initiatives for the
decarbonisation of maritime transport. TLP Terminal, the company
which manages the port of call and which is entirely
controlled by the Malaysian group Johor Corporation, has signed a
memorandum of agreement with Singapore's Dovechem Group, active in
in the chemical sector and in port activities dedicated to
liquid bulk cargo, and with the financial company bac Renewable
Energy of the Malaysian group bac, with the aim of building in the port
BACRE ASEAN Biofuels Storage & Exporting Hub as the
storage, distribution and logistics service terminals for
biofuels such as bioLNG and biomethanol. The project includes
that the new center will be able to accommodate both barges of
limited capacity than large export vessels
alternative fuels around the world.
"Our shared vision - explained the director
Executive of TLP Terminal, Yang Berbahagia Datuk Shahrull Allam Shah
Abdul Halim - is to create a state-of-the-art center of
storage and export of biofuels that will strengthen
Malaysia's role in the international energy market
Renewable. This agreement reinforces our commitment to provide
innovative, sustainable and commercially sustainable energy solutions
valid".