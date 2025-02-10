Port of Chioggia, the call for tenders for the assignment of the temporary port work service has been published

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale has published the tender for the assignment of the
provision of port work in the port of Chioggia, as planned
Article 17 of Law 84/94, for a period of four years
renewable for another four years. The total amount based on
of the procedure is equal to 960 thousand euros for a four-year period.
The Port Authority specified that the call, which provides for a deadline of
presentation of the offers on 31 March, concludes a long process of
discussion with trade union representatives and terminal operators and
takes into account the trade union guidelines signed in July 2023
aimed in particular at the introduction of a social clause to
protection of workers and the tender strategy based on two calls for tenders
one for Venice and one for Chioggia. The port authority has
highlighted that the assignment of the supply of port work
represents an unlocking for a fundamental service for
the operation and competitiveness of the airport, service
now loaned by Serviport scarl under an extension regime.
The optimal operational headcount of the authorised company
to the provision of the service in Chioggia is set at 20 units,
including the President and Vice-President, with the provision that the
any redundancies, amounting to seven units, will be
ensured, thanks also to the support of the trade unions, the
Job protection with recruitment priority
in the Venetian port. This path had been established as part of the
drafting of the guidelines and downstream of the formal steps in
Advisory Commission and Management Committee.
"The port of Chioggia - commented the president
of the Port Authority, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - has room for growth and
potential that we are trying to enhance and relaunch.
From the beginning we have tried to support the development of the airport
introducing new traffic sectors, such as
cruise industry, and working on efficiency and implementation
of port infrastructures and operations. To give
credible and stable prospects for port work is a
further piece of our relaunch strategy. Strategy that
it goes through a constant dialogue with all operators
and the municipal administration".