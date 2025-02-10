Forty-eight million from the PNRR for the electrification of the eastern quay of the port of Gioia Tauro

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has communicated
to the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian Seas
the allocation of 48 million euros from the National Recovery Plan
and Resilience to complete the coverage of the project
electrification of the eastern quay of the port of Gioia Tauro.
This was announced by the port authority at today's meeting
of the Sea Resource Partnership Body which has approved
the variation of the Three-Year Operational Programme, which has expanded to 66
million euros for the financing of this project, of which 18 million euros
million already allocated to the Port Authority and, initially, deriving from the
Cohesion Fund.
"We have finally obtained - announced the president
of the Port Authority, Andrea Agostinelli - the financing of this
infrastructure, for which only 18 million had been allocated
of euros, insufficient for the completion of the works. Now, by letter
official MIT, dated January 22, 2025, we received
an additional 48 million euros which, overall, expand the
value of the loan at 66 million euros. However, I would like to
highlight one detail: the financing is no longer burdened
on the Complementary Fund but on the PNRR, which means having to proceed
to the relevant testing by March 2026. These are,
evidently, of a very difficult challenge that we have accepted,
for which we have already allocated, in an emergency, the commitment
of half of the institution's staff. We are determined to win too
challenge, but it is clear that we will not be able to accept a
possible lack of cooperation from administrations,
especially the local ones, called upon to participate in the completion of the
preliminary proceedings, because it is a work that
will determine the survival of the port of Gioia Tauro".
Other topics on the agenda of the meeting include
today, the ratification of the urgency variation of the 2024 budget
which has provided, among the various measures, the allocation of one million
of euros to be allocated to the reimbursement of anchorage fees to the
shipping companies, lines or shipping consortia that carry out
the freight transport activity in relation to its
type of traffic in the ports of competence.