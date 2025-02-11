Agreement between A.P. Moller Capital and Bergé y Compañía to invest in the port sector in Spain and Latin America

A.P. Moller Capital, the infrastructure fund manager that makes
part of the Danish group A.P. Moller Holding, which includes
maritime sector only, the companies A.P. Møller-Mærsk,
DOF, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Offshore Wind and Svitzer, announced
today a partnership with the Spanish Bergé y Compañía
with the aim of making Bergé, the
Iberian Group, a port company
leader in the Iberian and Latin American markets, where
it is currently present in 27 ports in Spain and France
as well as with logistics activities in Mexico
and Colombia.
A.P. Moller Capital and Bergé y Compañía
announced that significant investments are planned in the
Bergé, through a separately managed fund supported by
A.P. Moller Capital, in order to strengthen its role as operator
port and logistics in the markets in which it currently operates.
It should be remembered that the Danish group A.P. Moller Holding is
present in the port terminal sector through the Dutch APM
Terminals BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of A.P.
Møller-Mærsk, which in turn is owned by
by A.P. Moller Holding, which holds 41.5% of the share capital
shareholding and 51.5% of the voting rights.