Musso (Grendi group): escape from Genoa? For us it was lucky

Escape from Genoa? For us it was lucky. They have
reiterated today Costanza Musso, CEO of MA Grendi
since 1828, and Antonio Musso, managing director of Grendi
Maritime Transport, referring to when the Grendi group had been
forced to abandon the port of the Ligurian capital being
its concession on the areas of Ponte Libia has expired
(
of 14
June
2011). Leaving the port of Genoa - said
Costanza Musso with a touch of emotion - it happened without
joy. But it certainly did not happen without friction with others
local operators and with the top management of the then Authority
Portual, as explicitly implied by the combative manager
of the Grendi group a few days after the move
(
of 13
and 13
June 2011). A move that took place in two days: from
Saturday morning - recalled Costanza Musso - to Sunday evening, for
transfer the activity from a reality, the Genoese one,
which - he noted - is "very complicated" in Vado
Ligurian where "we were very well received". But then
- he added, referring to the new container platform
made in the Savona airport - Maersk entered and
several projects took over. So - he concluded - we had
the opportunity of Marina di Carrara.
An opportunity that the Grendi group has been able to seize and
exploit, according to the numbers presented today. The turnover, in
constant growth since 2016 which - specified Antonio Musso - has been
turning point when the
transfer of terminal operations to the port of Marina di
Carrara, in 2024 amounted to 117.6 million euros, with a
increase of +20% over 2023, of which 81.3 million contributed by the
Grendi Maritime Transport (+26%) and 38.4 million from MA Grendi from
1828 (+5%). A growth supported by the increase in
investments increased from 19 million in the three-year period 2021-2023 to 36.5 million
million euros programmed in the three-year period 2024-2026, of which 14 million
already carried out during 2024. In addition to the figures
economic growth, growth has also taken place on the economic front.
of employment, with staff reporting directly to the
group that in 2024 rose to 236 units, with a
increase of +40% on the previous year.
A positive trend that in 2024 has come to a halt
in terms of volumes of containerised cargo transported by the fleet,
results of 85,667 TEUs (-3.8%), while the
growth in the number of rolling stock embarked on ships with a total of 50,939
vehicles (+5.0%, with +1.7% of linear metres of rolling stock
transported) despite the decrease of 18 ship voyages compared to the
2023 (-7%).
A positive trend that the group intends to consolidate in 2025
with various initiatives, first of all the relaunch of the port
container in Cagliari where Grendi operates with the container terminal at the
Canal Port of its subsidiary Mediterranean Intermodal Terminal
Operator (MITO) which, in lo-lo traffic, closed 2024 with
150,162 TEU containers handled (+176%), with 112 ships operated
(+100%) and with a gross quay crane productivity of
34 movements/hour. A trend that Grendi plans to support with
increases in activity and volumes with North Africa, in particular
Algeria. A growth - it was announced
today - which will involve a further transfer of
activities still carried out in Genoa, from which in the coming days
Land transport operations will be
moved to Marina di Carrara where a new office is ready
of 200 square meters, even if in the Ligurian capital - he specified
Costanza Musso - the administration and human resources remain but
also the "head" of transport.
Outlook for 2025 which, however, will be compared with the
challenge of expenses: the year - explained Antonio Musso - is shaping up
due to the increase in costs, starting with those of excise duties
on fuels impacting land transport, from the new
port and logistics contracts that provide for increases
(expected to increase by +8/10% over a three-year period), from
increases in Istat (+1.8%) and motorway fares (+1.8%) as well as
of the rates for motor vehicles (+3%). In addition, he added,
maritime part is experiencing an important phase for the introduction
of the European ETS legislation for the decarbonisation of shipping
which today is applied to 70% in relation to fuel consumption
compared to 40% in 2024. To which will be added the effect, a
starting from next May 1st, of the SECA area of the Mediterranean
for the control of sulphur emissions from maritime transport.
Among the projects underway for 2025 there is also the increase
of regular shipping capacity
national through the replacement of one of the three ships of the
fleet and the continuation of the development of maritime services
international and feeder.