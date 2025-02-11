In 2024, the Danaos Corporation's revenues exceeded $1 billion for the first time

Danaos Corporation, a company that owns a fleet of
74 container ships and ten bulk carriers, he concluded
the 2024 financial year with revenues whose value exceeded the
first time the billion dollars having totaled 1.01 billion,
with an increase of +4.2% on the previous year, of which 937.1
million dollars generated by the company's container ship charters
fleet (-2.7%) and 77.0 million from bulk charters,
Types of ships that were not part of the fleet in 2023
corporate. Operating profit amounted to €540.9 million
(-6.9%) and net income to $505.1 million (-8.0%), with a
contribution of €518.1 million from the container fleet (-8.0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, revenues stood at
to 258.2 million, a value that represents an increase
by +3.6% over the same period in 2023 and is only lower
to the quarterly historical record of 260.0 million recorded in
July-September period of 2022. The revenues produced by the fleet of
container ships amounted to 237.5 million (-0.6%) and those
deriving from the bulk carrier fleet to 20.7 million (+98.9%).
Operating profit was €128.8 million (-2.4%) and profit
net of €90.4 million (-39.7%).
Commenting on these results today and focusing on the
future prospects, the CEO of Danaos, John
Coustas, noted that "the world is entering a
uncharted territory and any short-term forecast
on the evolution of shipping markets is therefore
untrustworthy. The tariff war is destined to generate
Disruptions from which, historically, shipping has benefited.
However, a slowdown in the economy could cancel out these
Benefits. The dry bulk market - continued Coustas -
continues to suffer from a persistent malaise due to the rhythm of the
recovery of the Chinese economy, which has shown no signs of
acceleration. Delivery of new tonnage starting from
this year will be added to this fragility, in
in the Panamax and smaller segments on which it is
focused on the order book. The Capesize segment, on which it is
concentrated our fleet, continues to have a
orders that remain at historically low levels. The market for
container ship rental - observed Coustas - remains healthy,
although liner shipping companies are showing
more caution, particularly with regard to the most
Distant. If pit freight rates are weakening, they are still
much higher than pre-pandemic levels. We
wait until after Chinese New Year to assess the effect
of the advance in exports in anticipation of the
and demand model in the new trading environment
commercial ".