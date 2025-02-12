Last year, cargo traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -10.1%.

Last year, cargo traffic in Croatian ports was
decreased significantly, while that of passengers marked a
New all-time record generated by new traffic peaks recorded
both by passengers of scheduled services and by cruise passengers.
In 2024, the total traffic of goods was
20.85 million tons, with a decrease of -10.1% on the year
previous, of which 15.26 million tonnes of cargo on unloading
(-11.4%) and 5.59 million tons at loading (-8.7%). The only
type of loads increased was that of
containers with 4.17 million tons (+6.8%), a volume that is
was carried out with a handling of 449,159 containers
TEUs (+1.7%), of which 418,204 TEUs handled from the port of Rijeka alone
(+2,2%). Sharp reduction in volumes of liquid and solid bulk
which amounted to 9.54 million tonnes respectively
(-12.2%) and 5.62 million tonnes (-16.5%) and even more
The decrease in rolling stock is accentuated with 95 thousand tons
(-61,3%). Other miscellaneous goods amounted to 1.33 million
tonnes (-8.0%).
Last year, passengers on scheduled maritime services in the
Croatian ports of call were 34.64 million (+2.8%), while the
cruise passengers were 1.49 million (+18.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, ports handled
4.90 million tons of goods, with a decrease of
-8.1% on the corresponding period of 2023. In the container sector
112,944 TEUs were handled (-0.5%), of which 104,461 TEUs were handled
Rijeka (-0.8%).