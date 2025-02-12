MSC reorganizes two transatlantic services between the Mediterranean and the East Coast of the USA

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a company that is
Container shipping industry leader for
fleet capacity and is the only one among the top carriers
of this market, which this year operates without making use of
vessel sharing with other carriers, has announced changes to two
of the 11 transatlantic services that are part of its network
standalone. These are the MEDUSEC lines, which connects Italy with
the East Coast of the United States, and EMUSA, which connects
Israel, Turkey, Greece, France and Spain with the East Coast of the
USA.
From the MEDUSEC service, which calls at the ports of Genoa in Italy,
Gioia Tauro, Livorno and Naples, port calls will be removed
of Barcelona and Sines, with both airports to be included
in the EMUSA rotation
MSC highlighted that, thanks to the reorganization, the
MEDUSEC service will present a transit time record for this
market with only nine days of navigation between the port of Genoa and
that of New York.