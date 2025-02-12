Confitarma, the current regulatory framework of the port towage service is more than fine

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners has confirmed its
full support for the current regulatory framework of the
port trailer, recognizing its importance as a service
public interest ensuring the safety of the
navigation in port waters and along the coasts. Confitarma has
highlighted that the current regulatory model established
Article 14 of Law No 84/1994, which is based on competition
for the market, "guarantees a balanced and
efficient, promoting the quality of towing service
to guarantee high safety standards". The
The Confederation recalled that, "in this context, together with
to the associations of towing service providers,
Confitarma has at the time provided its contribution to the definition
of the circular of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
of 18 December 2013, as well as the subsequent circular
of 19 March 2019 which regulates the allocation of
concessions for the port towage service, ensuring the
transparency and the effective contestability of tenders and, in addition,
at the same time, enhancing the fundamental requirements of experience and
professionalism of the service providers. This system
regulatory framework, in fact - Confitarma underlined in a note - from
On the one hand, it has introduced European competitive procedures in accordance with the
EU Regulation 352/2017 and the Procurement Code, exceeding the
criticality of the previous system, on the other hand, it provided, among other things,
its founding elements, the use of the supply criterion
cost-effective, as well as
the identification of adequate technical requirements necessary for the
participation in tenders. In addition, the aforementioned circular provides that
the organisation of the service established by the regulations in force
expiry of the previous concession (in terms of fleet and
daily service coverage) is to be considered suitable for
meet the minimum participation requirements also for the
period provided for by the tender, except for any change in the
service due to increases or decreases in traffic, which is already
governed by the ministerial circular of 19 March 2019".
Confitarma noted that "all these elements,
together with the identification of an appropriate time horizon
of concessions, suitable for supporting adequate investments
financial and technological services, guarantee a towing service
efficient and high-quality that contributes significantly to
decisive for the safety of navigation and landing in the
Italian ports. The ministerial circular, where correctly
applicable, is therefore recognized by Confitarma as
fully suitable tool to manage tenders, ensuring the
contestability, without the need for any further
Factual verification of tariff reductions or reductions
expectations".
The Confederation has specified that if, in the future,
should the need arise to update the ministerial circular,
"Confitarma will provide, as always, its
constructive contribution together with the associations of the providers of the
towing service, coordinating with the associated companies and in the
compliance with the criteria of transparency and maximum efficiency of the
sector' and 'will continue to support all
initiatives aimed at preserving and strengthening a regulatory framework that
ensures stability, security and competitiveness in the
port towage sector, crucial elements for efficiency
of the logistics chain and for the protection of the interests of the
maritime community".