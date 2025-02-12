In 2024, container traffic in the port of Valencia increased by +14.1%

Last year, the port system of Valencia, consisting of the
Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía airports, handled 80.67
million tons of goods, with a growth of +5.1% over 2023.
In the container sector alone, traffic was equal to
5,475,773 TEUs, with an increase of +14.1%, an increase that is
was essentially generated by the growth of +18.8% in
containers transshipped from ship to ship in the port and +10.6% of the
containerized volumes in import, while containers in
exports remained stable (+0.1%).
Presenting today the final balance of traffic for 2024, the Authority
Valencia Port Authority explained that China was also in charge of the last year
turned out to be the main trading partner of the port of
Valencia with 702,633 TEUs and a total of 7.91 million tons of
followed by the USA with 368,398 TEUs and 4.52 million
Tons. In 2024, the countries with respect to which it has been
marked the largest percentage increase in trade
were Saudi Arabia (+59.6%) and Ukraine (+44.0%). In
there was also a significant increase in traffic with Algeria (+24.9%) and the
Turkey (+23.7%) as well as Israel (+25.2%).
Last year, passenger traffic on regular lines
between the port of Valencia and the Balearic Islands and Algeria is
increased by +7.1% to 832,315 people, while traffic
decreased by -0.9% with a total of 774,067
passengers.