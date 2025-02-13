D'Angelo (ANSI): progress is also needed in cybersecurity for the port sector

Positive progress on digital in the port sector, but
We also need to proceed on the cybersecurity side. It has
noted the president of the National Association of Integrated Services
(ANSI), Andrea D'Angelo, referring to the announcement of recent days
of the Villa Patrizi dicastery on the progress made in the
Digitalisation of port operations
(
of 3
February
2025). «The goals achieved and presented by
recently by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in
Digitalisation of port logistics - has
said D'Angelo - undoubtedly represent tangible examples of the
progress that the country is making on this front, thanks also to
to the contribution of the resources and projects envisaged by the PNRR. In
interoperable digital platforms, Port
Community System is a tool that allows you to enhance
all aspects related to logistics and freight transport.
Knowing then, as MIT had the opportunity to illustrate, that more
of 70% of Port System Authorities have adopted
these technologies, is another great news. At the same time
- observed the president of ANSI - it is clear that more
We move forward on digital and the more essential it becomes to defend
port infrastructures, a highly strategic component for the
Country System, from all the threats that can paralyze its
correct operation. That's why - concluded D'Angelo -
it is necessary to continue to concentrate equal and corresponding
efforts also in the direction of cybersecurity".