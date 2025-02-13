In January, cargo traffic in Russian ports fell by -1.6%

Last month, cargo traffic from Russian ports
decreased by -1.6% compared to January 2024 to 71.6
million tons. The Association of Russian Seaports has
announced that in January 2025 the traffic of dry goods is
amounted to 34.2 million tons (+3.7%) and bulk cargo
liquid at 37.3 million tonnes (-6.1%).
Export goods totalled 57.3 million
tons (-0.5%), those imported 3.6 million tons
(+10.7%), goods in transit 5.2 million tons (-14.7%) and
Cabotage traffic amounted to 5.5 million
tons (-6.2%).
Last month, Russian ports in the Arctic basin alone
7.5 million tons (-5.5%), those of the Sea
Baltic Sea 23.6 million tons (+1.9%), the ports of the
Sea of Azov-Black Sea 21.7 million tons (-9.6%), the ports of the
Caspian Sea 0.7 million tons (-20.9%) and Russian ports
of the Far East 18.1 million tons (+7.7%).