Assarmatori, the okay to the enlistment of crew members by the ship's commander is good

Assarmatori expressed satisfaction with the approval
definitive, when the Decree is converted into law
Milleproroghe in the Senate, of the amendment that extended to the whole of the
2025 the possibility of enlisting members
by the master of the ship, the shipowner or
of one of his attorneys. The shipowners' association recalled that
This simplification had been introduced in March 2020 within the
of the "Cura Italia" decree and had then been in turn
renewed every year until last January 1st, when the
had lapsed because in the first instance it had not been
included in the Milleproroghe, bringing - highlighted Assarmatori -
immediately to inconvenience and bureaucratic delays.
"We are satisfied - said the president
of the association, Stefano Messina - of the final outcome of the
event. This measure was designed to facilitate the procedures
given the numerous mobility restrictions of the period
pandemic and then, year after year, it had been renewed precisely in
reason for its effectiveness and the fact that it was at no cost to
the state coffers and with a view to the competitiveness of the
Italian flag: also for this reason, there would have been no
valid reason for not proceeding with a new extension. What
we ask now - Messina added - is that it becomes
within our legal system: in fact, it is already
as part of the broader process of
regulatory simplification underway at the Ministry of Agriculture
Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry for Infrastructure and Transport Policies,
Sea and Civil Protection but also in Parliament, through the
presentation of bills to this effect. It is necessary to proceed
quickly. In maritime transport, and in particular in some
segments such as that relating to ferries, there is a large
need for personnel with professionalism and skills,
Pool of employment opportunities for our young people:
to put bureaucratic barriers between labour supply and demand,
going back years from a regulatory point of view, it is
in fact, exactly the opposite of what we need."