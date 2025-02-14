Christened the first newly built container ship owned by ONE

Today in the Ulsan shipyard of the South Korean Hyundai Heavy
Industries has been christened the ONE Sparkle
, which is
the first newly built container ship owned and
operated by Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE), the
created in 2017 from the combination of transport activities
containerized shipping companies of Japanese shipping companies
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
(MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK)
(
of 31
October
2016, 31
May
and 7
July
2017).
The new ship, which has a capacity of about 13,800 TEUs,
is part of a series of container carriers under construction in Korea and
Japan which can be powered by methanol or ammonia and
will be taken delivery during this year and 2026.