Tomorrow CMA CGM will activate a new service between Italy, Spain and Egypt

Tomorrow, departing from the port of Valencia, the
French navigation CMA CGM will inaugurate a new service
that will connect Italy and Spain with
Egypt by calling at the ports of Valencia, Barcelona, Genoa (Genoa
Port Terminal), La Spezia (Terminal del Golfo), Salerno (Salerno
Container Terminal) and Alessandria. On the line called Alexandria
Express (ALYEX), which will be on a weekly basis, will be
five ships were employed.
Meanwhile, CMA CGM has reorganized the Bora Med Service (BMS) line
which connects the Adriatic ports with Turkey and Egypt on a weekly basis
via Taranto and Malta including stopovers in Syria. The new rotation
it includes calls at the ports of Izmir, Aliaga, Ambarli, Gebze, Gemlik,
Malta, Ancona, Ravenna, Venice, Trieste, Koper, Rijeka, Bar,
Taranto, Malta, Limassol, Alexandria, Beirut, Lattakia, Tartous
(fortnightly stopover), Beirut, Izmir. On the route are used
six container ships of about 2,500 TEUs.