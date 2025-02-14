In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -1% while in Savona-Vado it grew by +7%

In the last quarter of 2024, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Ligure have handled a total of 15.80 million
tons of goods, with an increase of +4.7% on the same
period of the previous year. In the miscellaneous goods sector, the
Growth in container traffic, with 6.56 million tons
(+6.5%) for a container handling of 696,076 TEUs
(+4.3%), offset the -1.4% decline in conventional goods
fell to 3.48 million tons. In the bulk sector
mineral oils amounted to 4.62 million
tons (+8.1%) and other types of cargo to 216 thousand
tons (+27.2%). Dry bulk in the commercial segment is
increased by +8.3% to 553 thousand tons, while in the
decreased by -29.5% to 190 thousand tons. The
total volume of fuel and supply supplies
was 187 thousand tons (+3.8%).
In the last quarter of 2024, cruise traffic in the two
Ligurian ports fell by -21.4% to 584 thousand
passengers and a reduction was also recorded by the
ferries with 280 thousand passengers (-2.7%).
In the fourth quarter of last year, the port of Genoa alone
handled 11.63 million tons of goods (+2.4%), while
traffic in Savona-Vado was 4.17 million
tons (+11.6%).
In the whole of 2024, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
handled a total of 64.49 million tons of goods, with
an increase of +1.2% on the previous year. In the field of
Container traffic was 26.83 million tons
(+5.7%) and was carried out with a movement of
containers equal to 2,820,501 TEUs (+2.9%). Conventional goods,
equal to 14.52 million tons, marked a slight increase
by +0.6%. The traffic of mineral oils was 18.36
million tonnes (-2.9%) and that of other liquid bulk
of 888 thousand tons (+5.6%). Solid bulk of the segment
amounted to 2.40 million tonnes (+7.8%) and
those of the industrial segment to 750 thousand tons (-37.2%). The
annual volume of bunkers and on-board supplies was
732 thousand tons (-2.1%).
Last year, cruises, with 2.28 million passengers,
suffered a decrease of -10.8% and ferries, with 2.72
million passengers, an increase of +1.4%.
In the whole of 2024, the port of Genoa handled 48.17 million
of tons of goods (-0.9%) and the port of Savona-Vado 16.27
million tons (+7.3%).