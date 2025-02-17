testata inforMARE
PORTS
The "mole" for the tunnel of the spillway of the Bisagno stream has arrived in the port of Genoa
It consists of three main pieces of 196 tons
Genova
February 17, 2025
It arrived in the port of Genoa, "transiting" through the Terminal San Giorgio and Intermodal Marine terminals Terminal of the Messina group, the mole that will allow complete the works on the spillway of the Bisagno stream and put The Ligurian capital in safety in the event of floods. The plant transported in components by the Cosco ship Da De Specialized Shipping Carriers consists of three pieces of 196 tonnes and a further 2,000 tonnes of highly specialized machinery. Currently, mobile cranes Gottwald supplied to the two port terminals are providing grounding of any exceptional load that will be transported to the spillway construction site. Once mounted in construction site, the "mole", which will exceed six meters of diameter and 30 meters in length, will be able to build an underground tunnel of over six kilometers to connect the riverbed to the sea.
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
ICS confident about outcome of next week's IMO meeting on decarbonisation of shipping
London
Platten: Only through a global solution will we achieve our net zero emissions goals
PORTS
In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -1% while in Savona-Vado it grew by +7%
Genoa
Cruise passengers down by -11%
PORTS
Last year traffic in the port of Koper increased by +3.0%
Ljubljana
Containerized goods were over 9.4 million tons (+5.6%)
SEAFARERS
Assarmatori, the ok to the recruitment of crew members by the ship's commander is good
Rome
Messina: We ask that the measure becomes structural
PORTS
In 2024, the port terminals of the Moroccan Marsa Maroc handled a record volume of goods
Casablanca
Historic peak of containers with 2,898,779 teu (+13)
TRANSPORTATION
ECSA, A4E and T&E urge EU Commission to promote clean fuels for maritime and aviation
Brussels
Raptis: We need huge investments, certainties and simplification of access to public and private funding
INDUSTRY
Kalmar's annual business and economic results decline
Helsinki
Sharp increase in new orders in the last quarter of 2024
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2024, ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -53.5%
Cairo
Tankers fell by -42.9% and other types of vessels by -58.1%.
SHIPPING
Evergreen Invests Nearly $3 Billion in 11 New 24,000-TEU Containerships
Taipei/Keelung
Taiwan's three major container shipping companies continue to grow in revenue
MARITIME SERVICES
Confitarma, the current regulatory framework for port towing services is more than fine
Rome
Ministerial circular of 19 March 2019 fully suitable for managing tenders
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -10.1%.
Zagreb
Record number of line passengers and cruise passengers
SHIPPING
MSC Reorganizes Two Transatlantic Services Between Mediterranean and US East Coast
Geneva
Nine-day transit time between the port of Genoa and that of New York
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation revenues surpass $1 billion for the first time in 2024
Athens
Annual net profit decreased by -8.0%
PORTS
Ro-ro traffic and regional routes increasingly important for the development of the port of Ancona
Ancona
Research presented on the potential of the Marche port
SHIPPING
HMM revenues grew by +39% in 2024
Seoul
In the fourth quarter alone the increase was +53%
PORTS
AP Moller Capital - Bergé y Compañía Agreement to Invest in the Port Sector in Spain and Latin America
Kongens Lyngby/Madrid
Investments through a separately managed fund supported by the Danish company
JOBS
HHLA signs collective bargaining agreement with ver.di
Hamburg
The union had opposed the transfer of shares of the company's capital to MSC
PORTS
The Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority suspends Istat variations on concession fees
Leghorn
PORTS
Forty-eight million from the PNRR for the electrification of the eastern dock of the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Taurus
The testing must take place by March 2026. Agostinelli: we expect the collaboration of the administrations, because it is a work for the survival of the port
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2024, Hupac recorded a decline of -2.6% in combined road-rail transport volumes
Noise
Stahlhut: We expect the infrastructure manager to make concessions in the event of a diversion of services for construction sites
CRUISES
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Mein Schiff Relax to TUI Cruises
Hamburg/Monfalcone
The second "inTUItion" class unit will also be built in Monfalcone
PORTS
Malaysia's Tanjung Langsat Port is Proposing a Biofuel Bunkering and Export Hub
Kuala Lumpur
Agreement between TLP Terminal, Dovechem and bac Renewable Energy
PORTS
Container traffic at Marsaxlokk transhipment hub increased by +2.1% in 2024
Kalafrana
Almost 2.9 million TEUs were handled
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -5.5%
The Goulette
In the last quarter, a growth of +6.5% was recorded
PORTS
DP World's Container Terminals Set New Annual and Quarterly Traffic Records
Dubai
In 2024, 88.3 million TEUs were handled (+8.3%)
SHIPPING
Maersk's annual economic performance grows
Copenhagen
Record financial results recorded by port terminals
PORTS
Euroports and Gek Terna to manage Greek commercial port of Kavala
TRANSPORTATION
European transport associations call on EU for more funding for the sector
Brussels
Concern about the desire to allocate a large part of the resources towards national plans
LOGISTICS
Finsea Completes Acquisition of ArcelorMittal's Italian Finished Goods Landing and Logistics Business
Genoa
Finsea Steel becomes general agent for Italy of all vessels chartered by the Luxembourg group
SHIPYARDS
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Orders Four More Cruise Ships From Fincantieri
Trieste
The letter of intent signed last April has been transformed into a contract
PORTS
In 2024 the port of Civitavecchia set a new historical record in cruises
Civitavecchia
Traffic of over 3.4 million passengers (+4.3%) recorded
SHIPPING
Despite the progress made, the EU maritime industry faces major environmental and sustainability challenges
Lisbon/Copenhagen
NEWS
A complaint has been filed regarding the unconstitutionality of the law on the concession to the Panama Ports Company
Panama
Reference to the mining contract that was declared unconstitutional in 2023
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2024, ship transits through the Panama Canal began to grow again
Balboa
Traffic decreased by -10.8% for the whole year
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports increased by +2.0%
Ankara
Trade with Italy stable. Cruise passengers increase by +22.5%
SHIPPING
In the October-December quarter, ONE's revenues increased by +44.4%
Singapore
Cargo transported by the fleet increased by +4.5%
PORTS
Last year traffic in the port of Trieste grew by +7.1%
Trieste
Sharp increase in liquid bulk (+10.6%) and more moderate in general cargo (+1.8%). Sharp drop in dry bulk (-72.7%). Record cruises
PORTS
The "mole" for the Bisagno torrent spillway tunnel has arrived in the port of Genoa
Genoa
It is composed of three main pieces of 196 tons
PORTS
Port of Long Beach Continues to See Exceptional Container Traffic Growth
Long Beach
In January, 953 thousand were moved (+41.4%)
SHIPPING
Mercitalia Intermodal reaches agreement with PJM for the digitalization of 600 intermodal wagons
Rome
Between 2025 and 2027 they will be equipped with the Austrian company's WaggonTracker digital system
SHIPPING
Tomorrow CMA CGM will activate a new service between Italy, Spain and Egypt
Marseille
Reorganization of the Bora Med Service line with the inclusion of stopovers in Syria
PORTS
Assoporti at the Fruit Logistica fair in support of the Italian fruit and vegetable sector
Rome
Record export value of 6.1 billion euros in 2024
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Russian ports fell by -1.6% in January
St. Petersburg
Only import loads are growing
SHIPPING
First Newbuild Container Ship Owned by ONE Christened
Singapore
It has a capacity of approximately 13,800 TEUs
PORTS
Call for proposals for the enhancement of the Tuscan Port Community System
Leghorn
Paroli: the TPCS is used profitably not only by our AdSP, but also by those of Naples, Venice and Cagliari
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
D'Angelo (ANSI): Necessary steps forward also in cybersecurity for the port sector
Rome
Threats can paralyze a highly strategic component for the Country System
LOGISTICS
UBV Group buys International Services and Logistics Nardi
Milan
The Milanese company has been operating in the shipping and integrated logistics sector since 1949
LOGISTICS
New logistics area in the Milanese hinterland
London/Milan
Joint venture between SFO Capital Partners, Edmond de Rothschild REIM and GARBE
PORTS
In 2024, container traffic in the port of Valencia increased by +14.1%
Valencia
Strong growth in transhipment (+18.8%)
LOGISTICS
Dutch Raben Group has acquired fellow Dutch DGO Express
Milan
The company provides road groupage transport and logistics services
Genoa
Among the initiatives planned for 2025, the relaunch of the container port of Cagliari
ASSOCIATIONS
This year the association of Genoese maritime agents celebrates its eightieth anniversary
Genoa
A series of celebratory events are planned
MARITIME SERVICES
MPC Capital Acquires 50% Stake in Fellow City BestShip
Hamburg
The Hamburg company currently offers services to around 450 vessels
PORTS
Port of Chioggia, the call for tenders for the assignment of temporary port work service has been published
Venice
The optimal operational staff of the authorized company is set at 20 units
SHIPPING
Hyundai Mipo Orders Four LNG Bunker Vessels
Ulsan/Tokyo/Oslo
Yara to lease new ammonia carrier from NYK
MEETINGS
In Ancona the conference "The port as a strategic development hub for the territory"
Ancona
It is scheduled for February 11th
SHIPPING
Improvement in the final part of the year is not enough for Eimskip to close 2024 positively
Reykjavik
PORTS
Container traffic at HPH Trust terminals grew by +4.8% last year
Singapore
Revenues up +8.8%
INDUSTRY
Konecranes posts record annual and quarterly revenues
Helsinki
In 2024, the value of new orders fell by -3.9%
PORTS
AD Ports - CMA Terminals Agreement to Manage New Multipurpose Terminal at the Port of Pointe-Noire
ASSOCIATIONS
The Sustainable Intermodality Logistics Association renews its technical commissions
Rome
Francesca Fiorini confirmed as general secretary. 30 new members welcomed
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Tarros activates a new rail link between the port of La Spezia and the Interporto of Padua
The Spice
The frequency is weekly
PORTS
CMA CGM to continue operating container terminal at Syrian port of Latakia
Beirut
New contract with the General Authority for Land and Sea Ports
SHIPPING
Costamare posts record annual and quarterly revenues
Monk
Last year, turnover increased by +37.9%
ACCIDENTS
Fatal accident in the ship repair area of the port of Genoa
Genoa
Immediate strike by workers in the sector
PORTS
The work on electrifying the docks of La Spezia is proceeding rapidly
The Spice
CUSTOMS
Federlogistica calls for temporary suspension of measure on new classification criteria for customs offices
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä closes 2024 with record financial and commercial results
Helsinki
The value of new orders acquired in the year grew by +14%
LOGISTICS
DSV Group revenues increased in 2024, but not profits
Hedehouse
Air and sea shipments handled by the Danish company increased by +7.1% and +6.6%
PORTS
Approved for the concession for the automotive terminal of Vezzani in Porto Marghera
Venice
25-year contract
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, estimated growth of +12.9% of traffic in January
Ravenna
Over 1.9 million tons of goods moved
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro increased by +12.5% in January
Joy Taurus
347,917 TEUs were handled
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Interporto of Jesi is part of the Unione Interporti Riuniti
Rome
The terminals of Melzo and Rubiera are new aggregate partners of the association
CUSTOMS
Cisl FP Liguria, the downgrading of the Customs offices of Genoa, La Spezia and Savona is absolutely unjustified
PORTS
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
In Ancona the conference "The port as a strategic development hub for the territory"
Ancona
It is scheduled for February 11th
MEETINGS
The annual assembly of Federlogistica will be held in Rome on January 21st
Rome
The theme is: "Intelligent Logistics. If Artificial Intelligence Breaks Into the World of Logistics"
PRESS REVIEW
Billions lost at sea: over-reliance on foreign shipping drains economy
(The News International, Pakistan)
PM approves plan to reform maritime sector
(The Express Tribune)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
FINANCING
Hapag-Lloyd secures 80% financing for construction costs of 24 containerships
Hamburg
The total investment for the new ships amounts to four billion dollars.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
ONE Forms Joint Venture With LX Pantos For U.S. Intermodal Market
Singapore/Seoul
Boxlinks to provide end-to-end services in the US
MOURNING
Shipowner Giovanni Montanari has passed away
Rome/Fano
He was president of Confitarma and of the Port Authority of Ancona
SHIPPING
CMA CGM includes four more Italian ports in the TMX 2 service
Marseille
Stopovers in Algeria removed
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova collects over ten proposals for participation in the terminal activity
SHIPPING
Tarros renews GPS service by combining two rotations
The Spice
Return to the landings in Spain
SHIPPING
In 2024, vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by +6.1%
Ankara
In the fourth quarter alone, the number of ships increased by +3.0%
PORTS
With the PNRR, over 70% of Italian Port Authorities have equipped themselves with a Port Community System
Rome
PORTS
Musolino appointed extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
Civitavecchia
Salvini signed the decree yesterday
PORTS
The Central Adriatic AdSP PIAO 2025-2027 has been approved
Ancona
Further increase in the organization's staff is expected
CUSTOMS
In the ports of Genoa and La Spezia, protests are rising over the downgrading of Ligurian Customs
Genoa/La Spezia
Botta: they are essential structures for the proper functioning of the Italian economy
PORTS
Ports of La Spezia and Carrara, deadline for tender for purchase of green vehicles postponed
The Spice
It has been postponed to February 14th
EDUCATION
The second edition of the Executive Master in Shipping Management is underway
Rome
It is organized by Confitarma and its training body ForMare
SHIPPING
ECSA, recognition of the centrality of shipping for Europe's growth is good
Brussels
Raptis: It is an essential part of the energy transition of our economy
PORTS
The optimized layout of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa has been approved
Genoa
Simultaneous construction of the two phases of the project is now planned
INDUSTRY
ABB Group revenues grew by +4.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024
Zurich
Positive trend in the railway, maritime and port segments during the year
PORTS
AdSP of Western Liguria, the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization 2025-2027 approved
Genoa
Contributions recognized to CULMV and CULP for the re-employment of personnel
PORTS
New historical record of annual traffic of goods in Albanian ports
Tirana
In 2024, 7.75 million tonnes were handled (+14.6%)
ACCIDENTS
The merchant ship Guang Rong ran aground in Marina di Massa
Leghorn
The crew was rescued
SHIPPING
Pessina (Federagenti): Trump has made the world rediscover the importance of waterways
Rome
Only the sea - he observes - is the key to overturning old balances
SAFETY & SECURITY
Two ships stopped in the port of Genoa due to serious deficiencies
Genoa
Last year, ten of the 120 foreign ships inspected were stopped at the Ligurian port
