It arrived in the port of Genoa, "transiting"
through the Terminal San Giorgio and Intermodal Marine terminals
Terminal of the Messina group, the mole that will allow
complete the works on the spillway of the Bisagno stream and put
The Ligurian capital in safety in the event of floods. The plant
transported in components by the Cosco ship Da De
Specialized Shipping Carriers consists of three pieces
of 196 tonnes and a further 2,000 tonnes of
highly specialized machinery. Currently, mobile cranes
Gottwald supplied to the two port terminals are providing
grounding of any exceptional load that will be
transported to the spillway construction site. Once mounted in
construction site, the "mole", which will exceed six meters of
diameter and 30 meters in length, will be able to
build an underground tunnel of over six kilometers to
connect the riverbed to the sea.