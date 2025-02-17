In January, the port of Singapore handled 3.5 million containers (+5.8%)

Last month, cargo traffic in the port of Singapore
decreased by -5.3% compared to January 2024 having amounted to 48.7
million tons of goods, a drop that was generated
by the -21.9% reduction in oil bulk cargo, which fell to 14.2
million tons. Other types of goods are growing
starting with containerized goods which, with 29.8 million
tons for almost 3.5 million TEU containers handled,
recorded increases of +1.3% and +5.8% respectively on the
January of last year. Conventional goods have settled
to 2.4 million tonnes (+28.6%) and non-oil bulk cargo to
2.4 million tons (+16.3%).
In January 2025, however, container traffic in the port of
Hong Kong fell sharply by -10.5% as it was
equal to over 1.1 million TEUs compared to almost 1.3 million TEUs
in January 2024.