Federagenti, speed up dredging by using the resulting material in port ports

Accelerate dredging operations in ports using
waste materials in port ports. The proposal is
of the Italian Federation of Shipping Agents, which recalls how
dredging in Italian ports has been discussed for years with times for the
carrying out operations vital to the activity of individuals
seaports that "continue not only to be
dramatically long but also the subject of maximum uncertainty".
"The case of La Spezia and Genoa - explained the president of
Federagenti, Paolo Pessina - can provide a solution
immediate and effective: dredging the seabed in ports where there is
compelling need to do so and move the materials to
fill structures, many of which are watertight, in ports that
are engaged in the construction of these infrastructures. Seems
the open secret - observed Pessina - but precisely the
door opened by the integration between Genoa, engaged in the
construction of the dam and in the filling of the caissons and La Spezia,
engaged with a delay of almost a decade, in the dredging of the
Fondali provides a solution that could be used in a very short time
be cloned in other ports".
For Federagenti, to this end, "it is therefore necessary
in a very short time proceed with an "in & out" mapping,
that is, ports that have to get rid of materials on the seabed to
to have draughts capable of allowing ships of
Higher tonnage and ports that need materials
for filling containers, new filling infrastructures,
reclaimed areas".
"As agents, and therefore as connoisseurs of the various realities
and port emergencies - concluded Pessina - we are willing to
make our knowledge available to create a
very simple database that bypasses the various authorization subjects,
simplifying procedures exactly as it happens in northern Europe
where dredging is rightly considered simple work of
maintenance".