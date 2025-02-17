Contract to Maestral (Fincantieri - EDGE) for the management of the fleet of the United Arab Emirates Navy

At Maestral, the shipbuilding joint venture between
the Italian Fincantieri and the Emirati EDGE, was awarded
a contract worth 500 million euros for the management of the
fleet of the United Arab Emirates Navy. The contract, of the
five-year term, was conferred by the Board of Directors
Tawazun, an independent government body that operates closely
contact with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies
in the United Arab Emirates
Maestral will operate as a strategic industrial partner,
managing the maintenance of the UAE Marina at 360 degrees with
the aim of ensuring maximum operational and logistical requirements,
while at the same time, in the next five years, supporting its
transformation to new levels of performance.
"This agreement - said the CEO and
general manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero -
represents a fundamental step for Fincantieri's growth
in the region and reinforces our ongoing commitment to the development of
of industrial partnerships of excellence. It also reflects the
shared vision and synergy between Fincantieri and EDGE through
the Maestral joint venture. We are proud to support the Navy
of the UAE as a trusted partner, ensuring continuous support,
state-of-the-art technologies and maximum maintenance services
able to meet constantly evolving needs
of modern naval operations".