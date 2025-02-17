Fratelli Cosulich has acquired a controlling stake of 62% of the capital of Femo Bunker

The Fratelli Cosulich group of Trieste has acquired a stake in
control of 62% of the capital of Femo Bunker, a company that
operates bunkering services and was established in 1999
2000 by the Giuliano group together with the Genoese Pesto Sea Group,
Maritime agency specialized in the yacht segment. Femo
Bunker, which has an annual turnover of over 70 million euros and nine
employees, offers bunkering services for yachts and ships.
Currently Femo Bunker is led by its administrator
delegate, shareholder and co-founder Ugo Pastorino and has integrated the
commercial offer with those of Pesto Sea Group and Catalano in the
Mediterranean and world markets.
"This operation - explained Tomaso Moreno,
managing director of the Yachting segment of Fratelli Cosulich -
fits perfectly into the group's strategy to expand
and consolidate services in the yachting sector. In a market in
constant evolution like that of yachting, is essential
be able to count on reliable and competent partners such as
the Femo Bunker».