Partnership between Maersk and Cochin Shipyard in the framework of the Indian government's incentive program for the shipping sector

The Danish shipowner group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has
signed a memorandum of understanding with the shipyard of
Indian shipbuilding and repair Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL)
with the aim of jointly exploring opportunities for
carry out repair, maintenance and
shipbuilding in India. The European group specified that the
partnership is in line with the objectives in the
Government of India and the recent national budget
2025-26 which foresees, among the objectives, to make India one of the
Top five global maritime hubs.
The Indian Union budget, presented at the beginning of this
month, in fact, plans to give a strong boost to the sector
maritime industry, in particular to the shipbuilding industry
national. In particular, the budget provides for the creation of the
Maritime Development Fund (MDF) to support the sector by providing
assisting financially. The fund will have an endowment of 250
billion rupees ($2.9 billion), of which 49% will be
made up of state funds and the remaining share provides for the
financial contribution from the main port authorities and
other government bodies as well as financial institutions, and
private sector. After all, it will also be financed through the
Funding for the acquisition of ships under the programme
which aims to increase the share of flag-waving ships
used in world traffic up to 20% by 2047.
The budget also provides for the development of new clusters of
shipbuilding capable of producing between 1.0 and 1.2 million
gross tonnage per year, clusters whose creation is
evidently among the objectives of the new partnership between Maersk and
Cochin Shipyard. Through the partnership model
public-private sector, the programme aims to attract investment
promote modernisation and advance the
"green" technologies. Among the measures envisaged for
incentivize the creation of shipbuilding clusters there are
direct public investment, e.g. for the construction of
maritime works, the suspension for ten years of the payment of the
concession fees and a fund of 61 billion rupees for
support the modernization and automation of shipyards
improving their efficiency and production. In addition, the
program also includes incentives to increase activities
of ship dismantling, facilities that are also linked to the
programme to stimulate purchases of new ships produced in
India.
The Head of Fleet Management & Technology at A.P.
Møller-Mærsk, Lenoardo Sonzio, announced that, since the
operational point of view, the collaboration with Cochin Shipyard will be
activated during this year with the first repair of a
Maersk ship at the Indian plant.
We recall that recently the shipowning group
Mediterranean Shipping Company has expressed interest in the
Development of the Indian shipbuilding industry
of 20
January 2025).