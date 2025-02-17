GNV will take delivery of the last two of the four ro-pax ordered 11 months in advance

The last two of the four ro-pax ships that the company
GNV navigation of the MSC Group has ordered from the Chinese shipyard
Guangzhou Shipyard International will be taken over with 11
months in advance. This was announced by the CEO of GNV,
Matteo Catani, on the occasion of an event held this evening in
Palermo on board the GNV Polaris
ship. "The last two
ships of our order, GNV Virgo
and GNV Aurora
-
announced Catani - will enter the fleet by the end of
this year, eleven months ahead of the project
initial. This accelerated pace allows us to expand
quickly our development plan, responding to the needs
market and implementing our contribution to the development of the
of the territories involved. The Palermo-Genoa route is
at the heart of this evolution: GNV has been operational since January
Polaris
that in June - also in this case anticipating the times
- will be joined by GNV Orion
".
"The new ships - Catani recalled - are equipped
with state-of-the-art environmental technologies. The third and fourth -
GNV Virgo and GNV Aurora - will be the first GNVs to
LNG-powered ships, and the first ever LNG ships
designed for the Italian ferry market, reducing
further and significantly (-50%) emissions. That's
a clear signal of our concrete commitment to an ever-changing future
more sustainable. However, it is essential, in this
- he added - the support of the government and institutions,
especially with regard to the modernisation of
port infrastructure, the adoption of cold ironing and the development of
an adequate distribution network for low-impact fuels
such as LNG. Both new LNG-powered ships - has
explained the CEO of GNV - will have the
characteristics to operate on our Italian lines, but
At this time we would not be able to stock up on
this fuel because there is a lack of distribution networks and
port infrastructure to allow this. It is therefore
ports and refuelling systems
are ready to take full advantage of these technologies
otherwise we will be forced to position the most
at the forefront of the market abroad».
Pointing out that in 2024 in the Sicilian ports of Palermo and
Termini Imerese GNV has handled almost 750 thousand passengers and more
two million linear meters of goods, Catani specified that "the
Sicily represents a market of fundamental importance for us,
more than 30% of our business, and in particular the historic route
Palermo-Genoa continues to be a strategic point of reference.
The deployment of the two new ships on this route -
highlighted - will allow us to give a further boost to the
growth in traffic and local employment. However, for
fully realising these ambitious prospects, is
A shared commitment with the institutions is necessary: incentives for
development, more space in the port and modern infrastructure are
essential elements to consolidate our role as a catalyst
economic and social on the territories".