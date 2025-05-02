Rizzo appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Strait

Francesco Rizzo, designated in recent days to the presidency
of the Port System Authority of the Strait by the Minister
of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini
(
of 18
April
2025), has meanwhile been appointed by the same
Salvini extraordinary commissioner of the port authority while waiting for
- as expressly provided for in the appointment decree - is completed
the process of appointing him as president has already begun
of the Port System Authority of the Strait, which
includes the ports of the
of Messina, Tremestieri, Milazzo, Reggio Calabria, Villa San Calabria,
Giovanni and Saline.