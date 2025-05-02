The contract that assigns CMA CGM the management of the container terminal of the port of Lattakia has been signed

The Syrian news agency "Sanya" reported that
yesterday in Damascus the CMA CMG shipping group and the General Authority
of Land and Sea Ports, the government company that oversees
to the management of the ports, have formalized the agreement that assigns to the
French group manages the container terminal of the port of Lattakia
(
of 6
February
2025). The parties have signed a contract of
30-year concession which provides for in the first year
investments by the shipowners' group amounting to 30 million
and for the maintenance of infrastructures and superstructures
and their development. In the following three years, moreover,
further investments of 200 million euros are planned.