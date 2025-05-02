In the first quarter of 2025, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait fell by -7.5%

After eight quarters of growth, in the first three months of 2025 the
naval traffic in the Bosphorus Strait recorded a
decrease as 9,351 ships transited, with a decrease of -7.5% on the
first quarter of last year. The only tankers are
amounted to 2,212 units (-8.2%), with natural gas vessels
liquefied petroleum gas which, with 175 units,
recorded an increase of +63.6% compared to the first quarter of 2015.
2024, while chemical tankers, amounting to 648 units, decreased
-20.6% and other tankers, a total of 1,389, fell
-6.5%). The overall figure for ships of other types
passed through the Bosphorus in the first three months of this year
7,139 units (-7.2%).