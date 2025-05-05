At the end of 2025, RAlpin will suspend the rolling motorway train service between Fribourg and Novara

At the end of this year, RAlpin will suspend the service
rolling motorway (Rola) connecting Fribourg and
Novara. The Swiss company, which is owned by the Swiss
BLS, SBB and Hupac, justified the decision with the "numerous and
restrictions on the railway network" which did not
not even with the financial support of the Confederation
Switzerland, to manage the service in an economically sustainable way
Rola which allows the Alpine transit of trucks by rail.
The company specified that already in 2024 about 10%
of trains has been cancelled due to the planning of the
construction sites and other unforeseen events, generating a
negative by approximately -2.2 million Swiss francs and in the first
quarter of 2025 the situation has further worsened:
because of the work on the network - underlined RAlpin -
20% fewer trains circulated than in the same period
of the previous year. Compared to the 1,018 trains operating in the first
quarter 2024, in 2025 there were only 794.
RAlpin specified that, although demand remains high
with an occupancy rate of about 80%, in accordance with the
Confederation, it was decided to suspend the service
by the end of 2025 instead of the end of
2028 as originally planned.
In addition, Ralpin announced that the three shareholders BLS, SBB and Hupac
confirmed their readiness to ensure the
funding of the service until that date, to allow for a
orderly cessation of activities, and, for its part, the
Swiss Confederation to increase average allowance
for each truck transported until the final termination of the
Rola.
RAlpin also specified that he is actively working to
find suitable solutions for the 16 employees who are currently
in charge of the Rola service and who will undertake to find
solutions to keep the quantities transported on the rails
until now through Rola. "However, it is foreseeable - he said
taken over the company - that a part of these goods is
initially diverted to the road, waiting for a possible
conversion into craneable semi-trailers".
"The situation of Rola - underlined Ralpin -
reflects in an emblematic way the difficulties of the entire
transalpine combined rail transport sector. The growing
The cancellation of trains is largely due to the
persistent fragility of the railway infrastructure in
Germany, which negatively affects the reliability of the
service. RAlpin had hoped for an improvement in the
framework conditions in the coming years, which could have opened up the
new sustainable solutions for the transfer of
traffic from road to rail. To achieve this,
However, support measures at the level of
politician. It is essential to preserve and consolidate the results
obtained over the past 25 years for the successful transfer
transalpine traffic through Switzerland'.