The Council of Ministers has approved the Infrastructure Decree-Law

Today the Council of Ministers approved the decree-law
Infrastructure, which includes measures relating to bridges over the
Strait of Messina, Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics, Grand Prix of
Formula 1, public contracts, road transport, civil motorization,
motorway concessions, port regulations, maritime property,
air and rail transport.
Referring to the measures for road transport, the deputy minister
Edoardo Rixi, pointed out that the
decree-law "marks an important step": "after
a long and constructive discussion with trade associations -
he explained - the government intervenes with concrete measures that go from
in the direction of justice, contractual fairness and
of the operational relaunch of the sector. We have reduced the time of
waiting for loading and unloading operations, bringing them from two hours
at ninety minutes, an automatic mechanism of
compensation of 100 euros per hour for each delay beyond this limit.
It is a clear response to a historic request of the
hauliers, who too often found themselves having to suffer
unjustified and unpaid waits. This measure is accompanied by
A new and important principle: joint and several liability
between the customer and the shipper in the payment of compensation, which
strengthens protections for the carrier. Not only that: the Authority
Competition Authority will be able to intervene in a more
in cases where there are systematic delays in the
payments, thanks to a new tool to combat the abuse of
economic dependence. Finally, we have allocated 12 million euros
in two years to encourage the renewal of the vehicle fleet,
thus contributing to making road transport more
safe and sustainable. These measures follow up on
precise political and institutional commitments. Road haulage - has
Rixi underlined - is not left alone: the State is there, and
will continue to guarantee listening, support and targeted interventions
to strengthen its strategic role in the production system
national team'.