In April, traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +5.4%

Last April, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna
marked a growth of +5.4% on April 2024 having amounted to
2.09 million tonnes, with an increase that was
determined by the rise in petroleum products, which stood at
305 thousand tons (+55.3%) and of the solid bulk that
totaled 865 thousand tons (+17.9%). On the other hand, bulk cargo is down
liquids of other types, fell by -15.9% to 122 thousand tons as follows:
such as various goods, with containerized cargo that is
results of 205 thousand tons (-1.5%), with a
of containers equal to 19 thousand TEUs (-5.7%), rolling stock to 123 thousand
tons (-12.8%) and conventional goods to 470 thousand tons
(-15,9%).
In the first four months of 2025, the port of Ravenna
handled a total of 8.75 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +8.1% over the corresponding period of 2014.
last year. In the general cargo sector, container traffic
was 796 thousand tons (+11.8%) with a
of containers equal to 72 thousand TEUs (+9.6%), the volume of rolling stock was
amounted to 512 thousand tons (-10.4%) and that of goods
conventional to 2.03 million tons (+3.3%). In the segment
of liquid bulk cargo was handled 976 thousand tons of
petroleum products (+10.3%) and 614 thousand tons of other cargoes
(-7,8%). Dry bulk traffic was 3.82
million tons (+15.9%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that traffic forecasts
for the month of May 2025 indicate a total volume of
almost 2.4 million tons, up about +1%. The data
are positive for liquid agri-food products that should
increase by +24.6%, for fertilizers (+50.8%), for products
petroleum products (+8.8%), for construction materials (+17.2%), for
metallurgical (+2.9%) and for plant engineering/project cargo, while
solid agri-food products should have a negative result
(-20%), liquid chemicals (-26.4%) and solid chemicals
(-34,7%). The data relating to both goods in containers are also negative
(-6.8%), including TEUs (-11%), and the number of trailers (-2.2%) and
to goods on trailers (-11.4%).