On Friday, the Office of the United States Trade
Representative (USTR), the U.S. government agency for the
development and promotion of U.S. foreign trade, announced
proposals to amend the plan for new tariffs to be applied to the
ships linked to China that dock in American ports which is
was defined last April and which will be applied to
starting from mid-October
(
of 18
April
2025). The USTR has proposed to tax capacity
of car carriers on the basis of their net tonnage
Instead of the capacity calculated in Car Equivalent Unit (CEU),
that is, on the number of standard cars that can be loaded on the ship.
In addition, the government agency has proposed to eliminate the
Gas Export License Suspension Provision
liquefied natural material applicable retroactively from last 17
April and borne by those American exporters who within four
1% of U.S. LNG exports to ships will not move in the next few years
built and operated by U.S. and flagged entities
American.
The USTR explained that the calculation of ship fees
Garage on the basis of net tonnage rather than CEUs
will be easier from an administrative point of view
and reduce the possibility of evasion of the obligation to
pay the fee. The proposal to delete the clause that
provides for the suspension of export licences has been
introduced in order to allay concerns about the impact of the
Provision on the U.S. natural gas industry
liquified.
Among the trade associations that had raised criticism
to the new tariffs introduced by the federal administration
the World Shipping Council had called the
decision to tax all foreign car carriers
(
of 19
May 2025), while the American Petroleum Institute (API) had
highlighted how the measures would damage both the role of the
USA as an exporter of energy products that the same agenda
of President Donald Trump for the energy sector.
The USTR has launched a public consultation phase on the new
proposals on car carriers and LNG vessels that will be completed
next July 7.