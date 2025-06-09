The board of directors of BN di Navigazione has been renewed

BN di Navigazione, the company that through the brand
BluNavy operates scheduled maritime services between the port of Piombino and
Portoferraio (Island of Elba), has renewed the board of directors
administration that will be led by Giulio Schenone
(chairman), Aldo Blacks (CEO) and Luigi
Genghi (administrator with responsibility for the technical management of the
fleet). The Board of Directors is completed by Massimo De Ferrari, Paolo Di Tursi,
Vincenzo Franza, Vincenzo Gorgoglione, Raffaele Blacks and Silvio
Transverse. Gianluca Morace has been confirmed in the role of
General Manager.
On the occasion of the renewal of the Board of Directors of BN
Navigazione announced forecasts for the development of the business:
"as part of the growth strategy - explained Aldo
Blacks - we aim to reach one million passengers by
2025. A goal supported by the recent fleet expansion
with the entrance of the bidirectional ship Aethalia, which
flanks the Acciarello and Tremestieri units".
The expansion of the fleet of the Finsea group company
will allow the company to count on a capacity
of 2,100 passengers and 2,500 linear meters of hold, with
departures every hour during peak seasonal periods.
Commenting on the installation of the new Board of Directors, Giulio Schenone
highlighted that "the new board of directors
will continue to operate in continuity with the past
ensuring a strong commitment to collaboration with professionals
maritime experts and in strengthening the network of relations with
associations, private investors and actors in the Elba area,
with whom we continue to work in synergy."