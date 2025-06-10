Order to South Korea's KSOE for the construction of eight 15,900 TEU containerships

The shipbuilding company HD Korea Shipbuilding &
Offshore Engineering (KSOE) of South Korean HD Hyundai Group has made
I know today that I have obtained a contract worth 2,400 billion
won ($1.77 billion) for the construction of eight
15,900 TEU container ship. The ships will be built in the shipyard
naval of Ulsan and will be delivered by the month of November of
2028 to an Asian shipping company. The new
dual-fuel container carriers can be powered by natural gas
liquefied and will be 366 meters long and 51 meters wide.