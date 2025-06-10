In May, the revenues of Taiwan's Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL fell

Last month, the downward trend in
monthly revenues recorded by the two main trading companies
Taiwanese container shipping Evergreen and Yang Ming, with the
before which totaled a turnover of 26.4 billion
Taiwan dollars (US$880 million), down -18.0%
on May 2024, and with the second recording revenues of 12.4
billion Taiwanese dollars (-27.0%). After 15 months of increases, a
May 2025 also the revenues of Wan Hai Lines, which is the
third largest national company by capacity of the
container carrier fleet, were decreasing as they were
amounted to €11.2 billion (-1.9%).
In the first five months of 2025, Evergreen's revenues
amounted to 166.4 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a growth in
by +9.0% over the same period last year, those of Yang
Ming were 70.4 billion (-7.0%) and WHL's revenues at
59.8 billion (+21.5%).