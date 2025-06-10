Gurrieri has been appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea

Antonio Gurrieri, who has held the role of
Acting Secretary General of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, has been appointed
extraordinary commissioner of the same body by decree of the minister
of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, who follows
to the agreement on the appointment of Gurrieri as president of the Port Authority already
expressed by the President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region,
Massimiliano Fedriga, and the hearings held before the
Parliamentary committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Waiting for the
completion of the formal process for the designation of the
president, Gurrieri will ensure full operation
of the institution.
"I am grateful to the minister - commented Gurrieri - for the
trust that has been placed in me and I assure you of the utmost
commitment to the continuity of administrative action".