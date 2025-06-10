The commissioners of the Port Authority of Western Liguria have put the mandate back at the disposal of Minister Salvini

The extraordinary commissioner of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea, Rear Admiral Massimo Seno, and
the extraordinary deputy commissioner of the institution, Alberto Maria
Benedetti, have put the mandate back at the disposal of the
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport in the framework of the
designation and appointment of the new top management of the Port Authority.
In a note, the port authority specified that the commissioners,
in the hope of having offered the maritime community and
port service in the name of the principles of efficiency,
transparency and legality, thanked the Minister of Affairs,
Infrastructure and Transport, bodies and personnel
Port System Authority, the institutions
territorial and local organisations, trade unions and
the entire port maritime cluster.